Watch: Chris Gayle and Brett Lee's Musical Collaboration Grooves Internet

Caribbean cricketers are known for having entertaining characters and Chris Gayle certainly occupies the front row in the league. The legendary power-hitter was spotted enjoying a groovy jamming session with former Australian pacer Brett Lee. Both Gayle and Lee are currently involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and serving as commentators on the digital broadcaster JioCinema. Taking out time from their work commitments, the former cricketers collaborated for an impromptu musical performance. While Gayle lent his voice to an English rap song, Lee supported him with the tune of an acoustic guitar.

Chris Gayle shared a clip of the session on his personal Instagram handle with a caption that read, “Gayle-Lee with the collaboration.” The West Indian legend also wished “Happy Easter” to his followers through the post. The video opened inside a decorated hotel room where Gayle was seen singing with much enthusiasm. Lee was smilingly strumming the guitar while taking his seat on a chair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Gayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333)

Fans certainly loved the collaboration as the footage has already garnered more than 1 million views on the Meta platform. Australian television presenter Mark Howard also marked his presence in the comment box, saying, “You win Instagram 2023 mate.” Indian singer Aditi Singh Sharma urged Chris Gayle to release an official studio version of the song.

A fan could not resist saying, “Gayle bhai is always in a mood.” Another fan acknowledged, “That’s better than I expected it to be.” A user highlighted Gayle’s immense popularity in India, asserting, “All Indians love you, Universal Boss.”

While Gayle has built a massive fanbase with his fun-loving personality, Brett Lee shares a great bonding with music. Earlier during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) in March, the Aussie legend was seen accompanying ex-Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh in a casual jamming session at their hotel in Qatar’s Doha. Lee represented the World Giants in the tournament and Harbhajan played for the Indian Maharajas.

Harbhajan performed a few popular Punjabi tracks including “Mundian tu bach ke” while Lee helped him with the beat. The legendary Indian bowler, in the end, said “I love you” to his Australian friend by singing the famous Bollywood song, “Kate Nahin Kat Te.” Some Indian social media influencers were also present there.

