WATCH: Clad in White Dhoti, KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Plays Cricket With Students Of Veda Pathshala

The love and passion for the game of cricket among Indian citizens seem unparalleled. This was once again proved when Indian batter Venkatesh Iyers garnered an overwhelming response during his visit to the Veda Pathshala in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram. The cricketer could not restrain from enjoying a cricketing session with the students there and some glimpses of it were shared on Instagram. Iyer, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, appears to be in a holiday mood following the conclusion of the franchise tournament. The 28-year-old paid a visit to the Veda Pathshala to interact with the young students and ‘had a great time” with them.

The clip opened to show the premises of the Veda Pathshala mission where Venkatesh Iyer, accompanied by a number of students, could be seen playing cricket. The kids were bowling to the cricketer one by one, with Iyer showing off his batting prowess. The Southpaw was spotted hitting some monstrous sixes white the kids kept cheering for the KKR star. A few teachers were also present there to watch Iyer in his iconic action.

Venkatesh Iyer captioned the Instagram post, “The love for the game is unbelievable. Had a great time with all the young Veda Pathshala students in Kanchipuram.”

Viewers also loved the enthusiasm among the kids as they flooded the comment section with numerous heart emojis. Underlining Iyer’s big-hitting prowess, a fan commented, “Now I got to know why you deal only in 4s and 6s.” Another fan said that the video simply shows “people’s love for Venky” aka Venkatesh Iyer.”

The IPL 2023 was certainly an unforgettable season for Venkatesh Iyer even though his team Kolkata Knight Riders failed to qualify for the Playoffs. A name of trust in Kolkata’s middle order, Iyer has racked up a total of 404 runs in 14 appearances while maintaining a commendable strike rate of 145.85. He also notched up his maiden IPL century this season during a group game against Mumbai Indians.

Thanks to the ton, Iyer is now only the second batter from the Kolkata franchise to register a hundred-plus score. The previous century came from Brendon McCullum’s bat 15 years ago in the inaugural season.