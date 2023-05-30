Watch IPL 2023 Final: CSK Fans Take Over Ahmedabad Metro With 'Dhoni, Dhoni' Chants

A number of fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni were spotted taking over the Ahmedabad metro ahead of the IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

Despite Gujarat being the home team, fans turned up to support MS Dhoni’s CSK at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the blockbuster clash. The scenes inside the Ahmedabad metro said it all as Chennai supporters were seen chanting “Dhoni..Dhoni” while showcasing their love for the team.

A user shared some glimpses of the crazy scenes from the Ahmedabad metro, tweeting, “This is not a Chennai metro, this is Ahmedabad metro. Dhoni…Dhoni Chants.”

This is not a chennai metro, this is ahemedabad metro. DHONI - DHONI Chants !! 🔥💛 Ignore my voice, ran with emotions❤️😭#CSKvGT #IPLFinal2023 @CSKFansOfficial pic.twitter.com/di5En44QYT— MSDian ! (@BeLikeMSD) May 29, 2023

As soon as the clip surfaced on the internet, fans swooped into the comment section and pointed at the craze and excitement about Dhoni in every nook and corner of the country. Some also underlined the unparalleled support and loyalty of Chennai fans, who have the ability to turn any ground into a sea of yellow.

Coming to bat on a comparatively flat surface, Gujarat put up an enthralling show with their top order in swashbuckling form. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha gave them a powerful start before Sai Sudarshan produced a blistering innings.

The youngster was at his devastating best, playing a blazing 96-run knock off 47 deliveries. Thanks to a brief yet crucial cameo from Pandya, Gujarat could produce a mammoth 214 runs in 20 overs.

The cruel rain led to a tense scenario at the Narendra Modi Stadium once again on the reserve day. After Gujarat’s innings, the stage was set for a high-scoring battle when heavy showers came into play, delaying Chennai’s batting.

Following a series of inspections, officials finally decided to resume the match at 12:10 am local time. The overs were reduced to 15 and the new target for Dhoni’s side was 171.

CSK were off to a flying start to the chase with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway adding 74 runs for the first wicket.

A collective effort from Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu took Chennai to a comfortable position before Ravindra Jadeja finished things off in style.

The Indian allrounder smashed a six and a boundary in the final two balls to help Chennai win their fifth IPL trophy.