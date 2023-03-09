Watch: CSK's 'Thala' Style Holi Celebrations Featuring MS Dhoni

Holi celebrations took over the Chennai Super Kings camp. The team, including skipper MS Dhoni, are in Chennai for training ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 later this month. The official Instagram handle of the Chennai Super Kings shared a glimpse of the team’s Holi celebration in which the cricketers could be seen throwing colours at each other. Dhoni, however, outsmarted his teammates and succeeded in running away from the barrage of colours. “Celebrating Holi the ‘Thala’ Way,’ read the caption of the post shared by Chennai Super Kings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

The video went viral in no time, accumulating more than 4 million views on Instagram. Fans and followers of the game also praised MS Dhoni for showing his presence of mind to avoid being covered in colour during the Holi celebrations. One Instagram user cheekily wrote, “Students are playing Holi in front of teacher.”

“MS Dhoni using GTA Cheat codes during Holi,” commented another person.

“No one dare to colour Mahi,” wrote one fan.

A certain Instagram user hilariously commented, “I’ve also celebrated the Holi in Thala way.”

MS Dhoni will kick off his IPL 2023 campaign with a match against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31 in Ahmedabad. The tournament, which could possibly be the last edition for the CSK captain, will be returning to Chennai after a gap of three years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dhoni reached Chennai, amid a rousing welcome at the airport, to take part in the team’s training camp last week.

MS Dhoni had relinquished the leadership duties of Chennai Super Kings skipper ahead of last season’s IPL. However, Chennai’s dismal show on the pitch under Ravindra Jadeja forced the team management to bring back Dhoni as the skipper mid-way through the season. Dhoni has so far led Chennai to four IPL trophies- 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. And fans will be hoping for yet another title in, what could be, Dhoni’s IPL season.

Chennai Super Kings released some big names, including- Dwayne Bravo and Robin Uthappa- ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. The team shelled out Rs 16.25 Crore to rope in England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes and managed to sign exciting cricketers like- Ajinkya Rahane and Kyle Jamieson.

