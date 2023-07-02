WATCH: Daren Sammy, Ian Bishop and Other West Indies' Fans Disheartened Reactions After Failing to Qualify for 2023 WC

West Indies suffered a massive blow on Saturday as they failed to make the cut for the ODI World Cup for the first time in history. The two-time World Champions suffered a crushing defeat against Scottland in the 2023 ODI WC qualifier and were eliminated from the race to qualify for the marquee ICC event later this year in India.

Earlier, the defeat against the Netherlands in the Super Over made things difficult for the Windies but they still had slim chances. The Caribbean side were bowled out for 181 in their 50 overs before Scotland chased down the target with 6.3 overs to spare in Harare.

The International Cricket Council posted a video on Instagram where several former West Indies cricketers and cricket team fans looked disheartened.

In the video, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy and cricketer-turned-commentators Ian Bishop and Carlos Braithwaite can be seen looking absolutely stunned by the result which didn’t go in their favour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Legendary West Indies opener Chris Gayle also dropped a comment on the post and wrote, “Delete this post! Thank you!"

The global one-day showpiece, which will be held in India from October 5 until November 19, will be notable for the absence of one of the sport’s traditional powerhouses.

Scotland exacted revenge for an agonising and controversial loss by the West Indies at the previous World Cup Qualifier in 2018 which saw them miss out on the main tournament with a first one-day international win over their opponents.

They are currently placed behind Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in the race to reach the World Cup. Only top two teams from the qualifier will be eligible to play in ODI WC in India.

CWI appointed Darren Sammy as the head coach of the side in the attempt for rejuvenation but it didn’t happen. West Indies did have four points having earlier beaten the USA (by 35 runs) and Nepal (101 runs), but the wheels came off rapidly owing to poor cricket across departments.