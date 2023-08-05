Watch: 'Ken in Action' as David Warner Takes a Stunning Catch While Jumping Into a Pool

This Ken knows how to take a catch.

The Barbie-mania has swept the world with the Margot Robbie starring and Greta Gerwig directed movie setting new box-office records.

Australia batting star David Warner has added his own twist to the Barbie trend that has also overtaken Instagram with a twist of his own.

On Saturday, Warner shared a clip of himself of diving into a swimming pool while catching a ball set to Danish group Aqua’s famous ‘Barbie Girl’ song.

“Entry on point," read the caption of the video headlined ‘Ken in Action’.

Watch Warner as ‘Ken taking a diving catch below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Meanwhile, Warner has just returned to home after a long tour of England that saw Australia winning the World Test Championship before retaining Ashes after it ended in a 2-2 draw.

And he’s currently holidaying with his family, sharing glimpses of the fun time they are having together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Warner struggled throughout the Ashes 2023 as he managed 285 runs from 10 innings with rumours of his imminent retirement gaining strength with each low score. However, the opener dismissed speculations that he might quite Test cricket after the conclusion of the England tour.

Australia captain Pat Cummins backed Warner despite his underwhelming show citing the tough English batting conditions.

“There were some times he looked really good, played some really important innings. The thing about playing in England, you can get the conditions against you. He walked out sometimes under lights and clouds, and a 30 there is worth double. The (140-run) partnership he put on yesterday with Uz (Khawaja) was fantastic. It was probably the story of the tour. So many moments where he felt like he got on top of the game and (England) got themselves back in," Cummins said after Australia lost the 5th Test.

Australia will be back in action at the end of this month with a T20I series in South Africa.