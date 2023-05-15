WATCH: Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur Recreate ‘Old Times’ With Sweet Gesture After CSK vs KKR Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) played like a unit to stun Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their own backyard on Sunday. More importantly, the two-time champions have managed to stay in the race for playoffs by virtue of their improbable win against the mighty Chennai at Chepauk. Kolkata’s win has generated tremendous buzz on social media. Now, a heartwarming moment from Sunday’s fixture is going viral on Instagram.

After the high-voltage clash, Chennai’s Deepak Chahar and Kolkata seamer Shardul Thakur had a touching interaction. In a great show of camaraderie, Chahar and Thakur exchanged their team jerseys after the match. Chennai Super Kings has shared the video of the same on their official Instagram handle. CSK captioned the video as, “Cherry x Dhool. Just like old times.”

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: Nitish Rana Fined Rs 24 Lakh, BCCI Punishes KKR Players for Breaching Code of Conduct

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

Fans have praised the bond between Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur in the comments section. Many die-hard CSK fans were also happy to see Thakur back in the iconic yellow jersey. Thakur had played a major role in Chennai’s success in the 2018 and 2021 editions of the tournament.

“This used to be our power duo in those days. Miss you Lord in yellow. The CSK squad between 2018 and 2021 squad was the OG CSK. Those were the best days,” read one comment.

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings would have become the first team to seal a playoff spot if they had won on Sunday. However, Kolkata had other ideas as they out-batted CSK on a tricky Chepauk pitch to climb to the seventh spot on the points table.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained

Kolkata first blunted the formidable batting line-up of Chennai, courtesy of spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy. Both the mystery spinners played a huge role in restricting Chennai to 144 for 6. With dew setting in, Kolkata appeared to be the favourite to overhaul Chennai’s target.

top videos

But Deepak Chahar ran through the visitor’s top order in the powerplay to make things interesting. Kolkata skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh steadied their team’s ship with a 99-run stand for the fourth wicket. KKR eventually won the match with six wickets in the bank and nine balls to spare.

Nitish Rana and Co now need to win their last league game against Lucknow Super Giants and hope that other results go in their favour.