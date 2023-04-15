Watch: Did Sourav Ganguly Jump Queue to Avoid Handshake With Virat Kohli?

Star batter Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly didn’t shake hands after the high voltage Indian Premier League match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday. Kohli starred in RCB’s 23-run triumph over DC as the Bangalore-based franchise returned to winning ways after losing back-to-back matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

After the match, the players and support staff of both teams shook hands to show sportsmanship. However, a video went viral on social media where Kohli and Ganguly didn’t shake hands. Kohli got involved in a conversation with DC head coach Ricky Ponting while Ganguly went ahead in the queue to meet other players.

More than kohli ignoring ganguly , ganguly went ahead I guess . I think ponting was saying something to him https://t.co/Bcxd4bBpRq— Aryan (@SQD05) April 15, 2023

Virat kohli Ignore Ganguly not even handshake .its call karma ganguly never mess with king kohli👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/IeHjmvI32S— Radhe krishna🇮🇳 (@king_Virat140) April 15, 2023

The clip went viral on social media where some fans felt Kohli deliberately ignored Ganguly while others suggested it was just a coincidence as the RCB batter got involved in a conversation with Ponting.

The two former India captains apparently don’t get along well with each other as all of it started when Kohli was removed from the ODI captaincy after he relinquished the T20I leadership role. Ganguly suggested that he asked Kohli to not step down from the position while the 34-year-old contradicted the statement and said that nobody asked him to continue as T20 skipper.

Meanwhile, Kohli continued his imperious form with the bat and scored his third half-century of the season with a 50-run knock against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. The 34-year-old completed his half-century in 33 balls and showed his aggressive side while celebrating the feat. He was all pumped as the fans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium were cheering loudly for their favourite player.

His fifty helped Bangalore post 174/6 on the scoreboard which was a below-par score in M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The bottom-placed Delhi side, who came into the match after four losses on the trot, then made a mockery of the 175-run chase as they were restricted to 151/9 in the stipulated 20 overs.

