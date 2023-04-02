WATCH: Miscommunication Leads to Massive Collision Between Dinesh Karthik and Mohammed Siraj as Rohit Sharma Survives

Royal Challengers Bangalore stars Mohammed Siraj and Dinesh Karthik were involved in a horrible collision during the Indian Premier League match on Sunday against Mumbai Indians at MA Chinnaswamy. The two players collided in the attempt to grab Rohit Sharma’s catch, Siraj reached the ball first but the collision led to the fumble as the MI skipper survived on the occasion.

It was the fifth over of the match when Siraj hit the deck hard to bowl a bouncer to Rohit who went for the pull shot but mistimed it completely. Wicketkeeper Karthik and Siraj both ran to take the shot but poor communication led to a big collision. The medical team also checked both players after the incident as Siraj looked in a bit of discomfort.

However, Rohit failed to advantage of it and got out in the next over for just 1. It was Akash Deep who got the better of Mumbai Indians skipper as he edged the ball behind stumps to Karthik who finally got the chance to grab his catch.

Mumbai also lost their star players Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green early as the southpaw became the victim of Siraj. While Green, who was making his IPL debut, got castled by RCB debutant Reece Topley.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in their first match of IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB are playing their first match in their home ground after three years of absence and are coming into the competition on the back of making the playoffs in the last three seasons.

Du Plessis talked about the atmosphere at Chinnaswamy Stadium and shared the targets of his team this season.

“There was a bit of dew when we practised. We have been so excited to get started tonight. This is one of the great stadiums to play cricket in," he said.

“Our first goal is to make those playoffs, and follow the processes. We have to make sure we get off to a good start, 14 games to go in the tournament, and then we can talk about that," he added.

