WATCH: Fan Takes Stunning Catch on His Own Balcony During T20 Blast Match

The ongoing T20 blast tournament England witnessed another brilliant catch this season but this time it was not from any player but from the spectator who was sitting on his balcony. During the Gloucestershire vs Kent match at County Ground, Bristol, the batter smashed a ball hard which landed in a fan’s balcony which was right along the ground and he managed to take a stunning catch to show off his skills.

It was the first innings of the match and Gloucestershire’s David Payne hit the ball over long-on for a six where a fan was sitting on his balcony with his family. He stood up at the right time to grab the catch which would have hit the woman who was sitting alongside him.

David Payne nails a six which is then CAUGHT by a spectator on the balcony #Blast23 pic.twitter.com/BHZsSJYPA0— Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 18, 2023

Earlier in the tournament, Scotland cricketer Brad Currie grabbed one of the best catches in cricket history during the match between Sussex and Hampshire. Currie stunned the cricketing world with his mind-blowing fielding effort near the boundary rope as he covered a good amount of ground before jumping in the air to grab an absolute stunner on Friday night.

It was the penultimate over of the match and Hampshire were marching towards a win in the 184-run chase with Benny Howell and Chris Wood in the middle. With 23 runs required from 11 balls, Tymal Mills bowled a delivery in Howell’s slot as he smashed it hard over mid-wicket but Currie was present there to etch his name in the tournament’s history. He ran to his left and covered a long distance before grabbing a one-handed catch in the air. The Hampshire batter was absolutely stunned after his dismissal and so were Currie’s teammates who ran towards him to congratulate him.