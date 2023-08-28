WATCH: Female Fan Touches Dhoni's Feet, Shakes Hands with Legend in a Dream-come-true Moment

Legendary India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following across the country. He is undoubtedly one of the most loved sports personalities as people from every part of India idolise and respect him for what he achieved in the game of cricket.

Recently, one of MSD fan’s dreams came true as she met the legendary cricketer and clicked a photo with him. The fan touched Dhoni’s feet as the CSK captain also shook hands with her to make her day special.

The video of the incident went viral on X (previously known as Twitter), where the fan can be seen touching Dhoni’s feet and shaking hands with him.

A fan touched MS Dhoni’s feet upon meeting her idol.An icon - MS…!! pic.twitter.com/RPaqFZv8xm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2023

Dhoni is not very active on social media but his posts starring him went viral on social media every week. The legendary cricketer has already announced his international retirement in 2020 but he still plays in IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

He is expected to return to play for one more season of IPL next year.

After the IPL 2023 final, Dhoni underwent a knee surgery in Mumbai to address the troubling knee. In recent times, he has been seen making rare public appearances to promote the first-ever movie of his production house.

A video has emerged on social media where Dhoni’s wife Sakshi seems to be giving an update on the legendary captain’s recovery from the surgery.

“He is recovering. He is in rehab,” Sakshi, who was attending the premier of the movie in Chennai, can be heard saying in the clip after being asked by fans about Dhoni’s knee.

Dhoni has already announced that he will try to play in the next season of Indian Premier League.

“Looking for an answer? Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body,” said Dhoni after IPL 2023 final.