CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Andy FlowerManoj TiwaryMohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
Home » Cricket Home » Watch: Former Pakistan Cricketer Ramiz Raja Sings Manike Mage Hithe With Yohani
1-MIN READ

Watch: Former Pakistan Cricketer Ramiz Raja Sings Manike Mage Hithe With Yohani

Published By: Feroz Khan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 17:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Ramiz Raja (left) and Yohani. (Screen grab)

Ramiz Raja (left) and Yohani. (Screen grab)

Ramiz Raja showed his singing skills during a collab with Sri Lankan singer Yohani.

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja unleashed his vocal talent during an impromptu singing session with Sri Lankan singer Yohani.

After getting sacked as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last year, Raja has once again shifted his focus to cricket commentary. He is currently in Sri Lanka to serve as a commentator in the ongoing Lanka Premier League.

Taking out time from his assignments, Raja was seen having a fun collaboration with Yohani, who made her name with the song Manike Mage Hite.

The breakthrough track helped the singer sign a contract with Bollywood.

Raja not only learned how to master the lyrics of Yohani’s acclaimed song, but he also surprised her by performing a legendary song by Kishore Kumar.

A video of Raja’s performance with Yohani was shared on Twitter.

Fans might be well aware of Raja’s decorated cricket career, but his singing talent came must have been a pleasant surprise.

The comment section of the tweet was flooded with appreciatory remarks

A fan was quick to underline Raja’s admiration for Kishore Kumar.

According to a fan, it was the former PCB chairman who encouraged Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar to release a Bengali Rabindra Sangeet Album, comprising Kishore Kumar’s rendering of some immortal songs.

Raja was removed as PCB chief in December last year when Najam Sethi took over the position in an interim role.

Raja was appointed as the 36th chairman of the PCB after former chief Ehsan Mani stepped down from the position in September 2021.

He remained in the role for 15 months and is only the fourth ex-cricketer to head the board after the likes of Ijaz Butt, Javed Burki and Abdul Hafeez Kardar.

Zaka Ashraf is now serving the role of the PCB chief, succeeding Sethi, who vacated the seat earlier in June.

As a player, Raja made his debut for Pakistan in 1984 and represented his country on the international stage till 1997.

During his career, Raja played 198 ODIs and 57 Tests, aggregating 9226 and 5691 runs respectively.

About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. lanka premier league
  2. Off The Field
  3. ramiz raja
first published:August 07, 2023, 17:16 IST
last updated:August 07, 2023, 17:16 IST