WATCH: Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis Smash LSG Bowlers All Over the Park and Out of It Too

Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis smashed the ball all over the park, and out of it, at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants - LIVE

After the dismissal of Virat Kohli by Amit Mishra, Maxwell joined the RCB skipper Du Plessis at the create. The pair strung together a 100-run partnership to decimate the LSG bowlers.

Du Plessis even hit Ravi Bishnoi out of the park.

Absolute Carnage 🔥🔥@faf1307 deposits one out of the PARK 💥💥

He also took apart Jaydev Unadkat to bring up the 200 for RCB.

In the slot and BOOM 🎇When @faf1307 hits it, it stays hit 😉 200 up for @RCBTweets!

Near the end of the innings, Maxwell took Mark Wood apart in the last over before being cleaned up by the Purple Cap holder.

At the innings break, Maxwell said that he isn’t ‘fully fit’ but is getting there.

“Felt better, haven’t really done it for five months. Nice to get some match rhythm. To do it in front of the home fans is special. I am certainly over the rehab, it’s a tiring routine that I’ve to go through. Hopefully, I’ll be back to full fitness in a couple of months," Maxwell told the broadcasters.

“This is a nice and big step forward. There was a bit of variable bounce. The balls were keeping low from a back of a length. It’s drier than the other night. Bishnoi and Krunal bowled extremely well in the first few overs. They kept us back after an electric powerplay. We have to be really good with our lengths and hopefully, we can continue to hit the top of the stumps. I got one over in the first game which was exciting, it’ll be nice to get to the bowling crease and then run around the outfield a bit," he added.

