Watch: Graeme Swann Matches Steps to ‘Naagin Dance’ With Indian Commentators

England legend Graeme Swann, who is part of the expert panel on IPL 2023’s official digital broadcaster JioCinema, is getting in the Indian mood with some desi dance moves. The former spinner was spotted learning the widely popular “Naagin Dance” from his fellow Indian presenters ahead of Thursday’s clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

A clip of Swann’s impromptu dance performance was dropped on Twitter by Reema Malhotra, who was also present in the panel. The former English spinner not only mastered the moves but also went on to smilingly groove to the beats for a few moments.

Watch the video here:

Be it with high-octane cricketing actions or off-field entertainment, the IPL never fails to amaze the fans.

After the footage of the behind-the-scene session surfaced on the internet, fans rallied to the comment section and lauded Graeme Swann for his energetic performance. A fan was quick to acknowledge, “Graeme is doing better than all of you.”

Another fan was left surprised after seeing Graeme Swann, who was recognised as an aggressive off-spinner during his career days, in a lighter mood. He wrote, “Graeme is actually surprisingly pretty good here.”

A user noted, “I like Dance of Graeme. Great Masti Behind the Scenes.”

A person termed Graeme Swann’s dance moves “simply awesome.”

Coming to the match, KKR batted first and posted a mammoth total of 204 runs. Except for Rahamunullah Gurbaz, their top order could not shine with the bat. The Afghan wicketkeeper-batter notched up his maiden IPL fifty, playing a composed 57-run knock. Coming in late, Rinku Singh and Shardul Thakur showed a great counter-attacking approach. Rinku missed the half-century by just 4 runs, while Shardul scored 68 off 29 balls.

In reply, the RCB batting unit got completely baffled by the mystic spin of Varun Chakravarty, Sunil Narine, and debutant Suyash Sharma, who finished the game with spectacular figures of 3 for 30 in his 4-over spell. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave them a good start but could not continue the rhythm longer. Following the massive collapse, Bangalore fell 81 runs short of the required total.

