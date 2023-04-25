WATCH: Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya Wins The Battle of Captains Against Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the battle of captains against his counterpart Rohit Sharma in the mega Indian Premier League clash at Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Defending the mammoth 208-run target, Hardik got the better of Rohit in the second over of the innings.

The Mumbai Indians skipper felt the pressure of facing a couple of dot balls and tried to break the shackles on the final delivery of the over. It was a 144.2 kmph delivery as Hardik hit the deck hard and Rohit was not in a position to play it on the leg side and edge it in the air. The GT skipper got under the ball and took an easy catch to dismiss Rohit for just 2.

Live Score Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023

Rohit has not been at his best in the ongoing season of IPL and scored 181 runs in 7 matches at an underwhelming average of 25.86. It has been a topsy-turvy season for MI so far as they started the season with two defeats in a row and then bounced back to register a hat-trick of wins, meanwhile, they lost in their last match against Punjab Kings.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans’ lower middle-order used the long handle to good effect and powered their team to a formidable 207 for six against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

David Miller blazed away to a 22-ball 46, Rahul Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 20 in just five balls, while Abhinav Manohar needed only 21 deliveries to make 42 during a vital partnership of 71 runs for the fifth wicket with the South African. This was after Shubman Gill made a neat 34-ball 56.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for MI with figures of 2 for 34.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 207 for 6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 56, David Miller 46, Abhinav Manohar 42; Piyush Chawla 2/34).

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here