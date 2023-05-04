WATCH: Rashid Khan Polishes His Big Hitting Skills by Playing Street Cricket With Fans

In a cricket-mad nation such as India, everyone wants to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketer. And the few chances they get to interact or even just be in the presence of their heroes will be cherished for a lifetime by the faithful.

Gujarat Titans’ star and Afghan cricketing stalwart Rashid Khan was spotted playing gully cricket on the streets of India alongside the locals of the region.

A video of the Afghanistani cricketer playing gully cricket with fans of the game in India with the caption “Rashid Khan playing street cricket with the Indian fans. One of the most humble characters of the game!" took the internet by storm.

Khan has managed to scalp 15 wickets already this season in the 9 outings he has been part of this season.

Khan did not have to wait too long for his first wicket of the season as he managed to dismiss two batsmen in the curtain riser against Chennai Super Kings, before picking up back-to-back three-wicket hauls against Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

He returned from the game against Punjab Kings with a solitary wicket before doubling it in his next game against Rajasthan Royals.

The game against Lucknow Super Giants ended with Khan picking up a wicket before his exploits against Mumbai Indians in which he claimed a double scalp.

GT’s visit to Eden Gardens to take on KKR for their second head-to-head of the season marked Khan’s first wicket-less game in the ongoing campaign, but he managed to pick up a wicket in GT’s home game against DC, despite the defending champions finishing on the losing side.

Holders GT currently stand at the top of the standings with 12 points from 9 games, following their 6 wins and three losses.

They are followed closely by LSG and CSK on 11 points each, after the encounter between the sides at the Ekana Stadium was washed out on Wednesday, and the teams had to share spoils.

