Watch: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja Face Off in Promo of IPL 2023 Opener Between CSK and GT

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja were seen coming up against each other in the new promo for the inaugural match of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

The defending champs, GT, led by Pandya will host the four-time champions CSK at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31 in the opening match of IPL 2023.

Ahead of what promises to be an epic encounter, the broadcasters Star Sports released an interesting promo for the first match.

Pandya and Jadeja came face to face in the promo, with both players hyping up their respective franchises.

The 30-second promo shows Hardik trying to showboat the Titans’ achievement of winning the IPL in their maiden season in the league. With the new peppy tunes for the IPL 2023 season playing in the background, both players were seen in the company of fans of their respective franchises.

Jadeja then responds by reminding Hardik that CSK are among the most successful franchises in the league, having won the IPL four times.

Pandya then tries to hype up Gujarat Titans fans but Jadeja then responds by blowing a whistle after which CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s portrait comes up.

Watch:

The pair of them continue to tease other in the remaining part of the promo and it should be an interesting battle when Pandya and Jadeja line up in opposition teams.

After a ninth-place finish last season, CSK will look to bounce back this term with their fans at the Chepauk cheering them on as IPL returns to its home and away format.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will look to continue their good work from last season by becoming the only second team to win consecutive IPL titles after Mumbai Indians.

Till March 31 though, Jadeja and Pandya will look to work in tandem as Team India is scheduled to take on Australia in the 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam later in the day, followed by the third ODI at Chennai on

