Watch: Harry Brook Relishes Rasgulla After Decimating Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens

Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a spectacular win in their away fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. Hyderabad’s batting sensation Harry Brook was the architect of their 23-run win. The England batter smashed a scintillating century off just 55 balls to propel his team to victory. The fact that Harry Brook took apart Kolkata’s bowling attack in their own backyard is quite remarkable.

After their impressive victory, Sunrisers Hyderabad shared an amusing Reel of Harry Brook and poked fun at Kolkata Knight Riders. The clip showed Brook eating Kolkata’s famous delicacy, rasgulla. The caption read, “Sweet Dreams.”

The internet loved Sunrisers Hyderabad’s humorous take. One fan wrote, “That’s the way to troll.” Another fan commented, “Get ready to hit the gym tomorrow, Brook.”

Harry Brook was one of the most expensive buys of the last IPL auction as Hyderabad had roped him for Rs 13.25 crore. Brook had failed with the bat in his first three IPL innings and there was tremendous price-tag pressure on him. Therefore, Brook and the entire Hyderabad team management will be glad that he finally came good with the bat.

Brook’s blistering knock was laced with 12 fours and three towering sixes. The England batter was ably supported by skipper Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma. In fact, Markram himself registered a fine half-century. Riding on the back of Brook’s hundred, Hyderabad managed to put up 228 runs on the board.

While chasing a daunting target, Kolkata had the worst possible start when they lost their big-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over itself. The likes of Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine also failed with the bat. It was the duo of Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh that kept the home side in the game. In the end, Sunrisers Hyderabad held their nerve to win the match by 23 runs.

