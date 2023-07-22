Watch: Fiery Verbal Exchange Between Harshit Rana and Soumya Sarkar During IND A vs BAN A Semifinal Clash

India A stormed into the final of the Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 with an impressive bowling display against Bangladesh A on Friday. It was a comeback win for the Indian team as they found themselves massively behind the game after being bowled out for 211 with their opponent then racing away to 70/0 in the chase.

In what was a stunning turnaround, Nishant Sindhu took a five-wicket haul as India A skittled Bangladesh A for 160 in 34.2 overs in the second semifinal of the tournament played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

It was a fiery clash between the two neighbours with Soumya Sarkar given quite a send-off by the Indian fielders.

The experienced Sarkar was sent packing on just 5 thanks to an excellent catch from Nikin Jose off the bowling of Yuvrajsinh Dodiya.

However, Sarkar and India pacer Harshit Rana then exchanged a few words with the latter heard saying ‘I am just celebrating’.

Apparently, Sarkar wasn’t happy with the celebration that followed after his dismissal. He was the fifth wicket to fall that left Bangladesh in deep trouble at 131/5.

Earlier in the match, India A were put in to bat first and a fighting half-century from captain Yash Dhull dragged them to 211-all out in 49.1 overs.

Having slumped to 137/7, Dhull finally found an able partner in Manav Suthar who scored 21 off 24 as the duo added 41 runs for the eighth wicket.

Suthar’s run out brought an end to the partnership before a brief cameo from Rajvardhan Hangargekar (15 off 12).

Dhull was the last man to be dismissed on 66.

India A will now face Pakistan A in the title clash on Sunday afternoon at the same venue. The two teams clashed earlier in the tournament in what was the final group B match.

India A produced a dominant show for an eight-wicket win.