'First of Many More to Come': Netizens Hails Yashasvi Jaiswal After His Sublime Maiden Half-century In T20Is

Despite the heroics of Kuldeep Yadav with the ball early on in the first innings, West Indies managed to put up a formidable score of 179 for India to chase.

All eyes were set on the young 21-year-old hailing from Suriyawan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, as the stage was set for the young batting phenom to take over and showcase to the world why he has been making headlines as of late.

And that is exactly what Jaiswal ended up doing as he went on to smack a quickfire fifty off just 33 deliveries and took the fight to West Indies along with his strike partner Shubman Gill.

Social media exploded with fans all over lauding the young batsman with words of appreciation for scoring his first T20I fifty for the Indian team.

Fifty for Jaiswal….!!!!!Maiden fifty in T20I, What a memorable tour for Jaiswal, he is huge statement in Indian team for the future. pic.twitter.com/yl7yiCX8Ta — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 12, 2023

Maiden T20i fifty by Yashasvi Jaiswal…!!!What a tour for Jaiswal this has been. A Test century on debut and now a T20i fifty in just the 2nd match. What a talent! pic.twitter.com/E9Fm8fxhRq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 12, 2023

Maiden T20I Fifty for Yashasvi Jaiswal for India..!!He scored 52* runs from 33 balls against West Indies in 4th T20I match in run chase - Superb fifty by Jaiswal. pic.twitter.com/E11p0tg3KI — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 12, 2023

Debut T20I fifty for Yashasvi Jaiswal in his 2nd innings. The first of many more to come. Looking forward to this young lad. pic.twitter.com/HnsoK7u7KW— feryy (@ffspari) August 12, 2023

Fifty for Jaiswal….!!!!!Maiden fifty in T20I, What a memorable tour for Jaiswal, he is huge statement in Indian team for the future.#INDvsWI #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/KGaALSbX5j — Jagadish MSDian 💛🇮🇳 (@Jagadishroyspr) August 12, 2023

With his half-century, Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes the youngest Indian opener to register a fifty in men’s T20I.

India still are on the hunt to chase down the target and secure the win against West Indies in the fourth T20I.