1-MIN READ

'First of Many More to Come': Netizens Hails Yashasvi Jaiswal After His Sublime Maiden Half-century In T20Is

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 23:21 IST

United States of America (USA)

Yashavi Jaiswa enroute to his maiden T20I fifty. (Credit: AP)

Social media exploded with fans all over lauding the young batsman with words of appreciation for scoring his first T20I fifty for the Indian team.

Despite the heroics of Kuldeep Yadav with the ball early on in the first innings, West Indies managed to put up a formidable score of 179 for India to chase.

All eyes were set on the young 21-year-old hailing from Suriyawan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, as the stage was set for the young batting phenom to take over and showcase to the world why he has been making headlines as of late.

And that is exactly what Jaiswal ended up doing as he went on to smack a quickfire fifty off just 33 deliveries and took the fight to West Indies along with his strike partner Shubman Gill.

With his half-century, Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes the youngest Indian opener to register a fifty in men’s T20I.

India still are on the hunt to chase down the target and secure the win against West Indies in the fourth T20I.

