WATCH: Umran Malik Said 'He'll Smash Me For 3 Sixes', Yuzvendra Chahal Pulls India Teammate's Leg

Umran Malik broke through at Sunrisers Hyderabad two seasons ago and has become a household name ever since. The young pacer’s performances were much talked about last season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Malik picked up from where he left off last season and showed his true class in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s inaugural IPL 2023 game.

The fast bowler who hails from Jammu and Kashmir shattered Rajasthan Royals batter Devdutt Padikkal’s stumps in Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium with a delivery that was under 150 kph.

As fate would have it, the Royals would go on to win the match by 72 runs as the Sunrisers failed to chase down the required total of 204 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal stole the spotlight as he rocked the Sunrisers’ batting lineup by picking up four wickets. The veteran Indian spinner registered figures of 4/17. After the match, Chahal pulled Malik’s leg and revealed that the tear-away pacer had promised he would hit Chahal for three sixes but fate had something else in mind.

The Sunrisers’ pacer denied Chahal his fifer by defending a delivery from his fellow India teammate. When quizzed about the same, the latter had a hilarious reaction.

Rajasthan Royals shared a video on its social media handle wherein the presenter quizzed Chahal about not getting his five-wicket haul.

“You took four wickets yesterday, and it would have been five had Umran bhai not defended it. What would you like to tell him?" asked the presenter.

🎥Lesson learnt: You cannot escape Taran 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5XW5CCXqno— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 4, 2023

“Nothing much. I remember he told me whenever we meet, he’ll hit me for three sixes. But he didn’t…very bad!" Chahal quipped.

The Jaipur-based franchise were dominant in all three departments as the Orange Army tasted a defeat by a big margin. Skipper Sanju Samson, last year’s orange cap winner Jos Buttler as well as Yashasvi Jaiswal all scored half-centuries to guide their side to a massive 203/5.

In reply, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Co managed to score just 131/8, with Abdul Samad top scoring for the home team at 32*.

The Royals will be in action against Punjab Kings on April 5, Wednesday with both sides looking to continue their winning momentum.

