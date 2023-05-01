WATCH: Jaydev Unadkat Suffers Shoudler Injury After Falling Badly in LSG Nets

Multiple injury concerns are haunting almost every franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the story of Lucknow Super Giants is no different. On Monday evening, captain KL Rahul hurt himself while fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. He was grimacing in pain and limped off the ground.

A day prior to the encounter, veteran fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat slipped while bowling in the nets and injured his shoulder. The nature of his injury is yet to be known but the bowler looked in utter discomfort after getting up.

The IPL on Monday shared a video on its official social media handles, showing how Unadkat got injured. The right-arm quick was bowling in the nets when in his follow through his left foot got stuck in the rope that keeps the nets up. He fell on his elbow and was seen with his arm in a sling while the physio was applying an ice pack to his left shoulder.

“See you back on the field soon @JDUnadkat. Wishing a quick recovery to the left-arm pace," the caption of the video read.

See you back on the field soon @JDUnadkatWishing a quick recovery to the left-arm pacer 👍🏻👍🏻#TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/w57d7DMadN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2023

Unadkat’s injury has raised questions on his availability for the World Test Championship which begins a week after the commencement of the IPL 2023. According to media reports, the BCCI medical staff is in constant touch with the bowler and awaiting a word on whether he needs to travel to the NCA in Bengaluru. It has also been learned that the shoulder remains sore but there is no dislocation.

Speaking of Rahul’s injury, the LSG got hurt while saving a boundary on the final delivery of the second over. Faf du Plessis punched a Marcus Stoinis delivery through covers and it raced to the fence. Rahul gave it a chase before pulling up before the boundary cushions. He couldn’t save four runs but injured himself and had to leave the field limping.

