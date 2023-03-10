Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues Pulls Off a 'Catch Marvel' against Mumbai Indians in WPL

Jemimah Rodrigues arguably pulled off the catch of this Women’s Premier League (WPL) season so far during Delhi Capitals’ match against Mumbai Indians on March 9. The Indian star stunned the crowd at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy with her spectacular effort which sent off in-form batter Hayley Matthews. The event transpired in the 12th over during Mumbai’s innings when Hayley got baffled by a full-length delivery from Alice Capsey. With an intention to clear the fence, the Caribbean batter went for a biggie but could not connect the ball properly. Her mistimed attempt went high in the air and seemed to be landed safely in a no-man region.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who was placed at the long-off, showed enough patience, keeping her eyes still on the ball. She went on to follow its trajectory before launching herself for a next-to-impossible dive. The 22-year-old judged the landing well as the ball directly found her clasp with the Delhi brigade breaking into emphatic celebrations. The official Twitter page of WPL shared a clip of the brilliant catch, labelling Jemimah as “a catch marvel.”

A fan hardly took any time to acknowledge that Jemimah Rodrigues’ effort can certainly be a “contender for the best of the tournament.”

Best catch up the tournament contender no 2.— Suchita (@suchita_realme) March 9, 2023

Another fan marked it as an “Outstanding Catch.”

Outstanding Catch — Nimish Shirsat (@shirsat_nimish) March 9, 2023

Terming it a “great catch,” a user asked, “Best in the tournament?”

Great catch ! Best in tournament? — JH (@jagdish_2204) March 9, 2023

Jemimah might won hearts with the magnificent catch but Delhi Capitals failed to keep their winning momentum going. In the low-scoring battle, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians hammered their opponents, winning the game by 8 wickets.

Batting first, Delhi managed to post a below-par total of 105 runs on the board with captain Meg Lanning their only standout batter. The Aussie opener gave the Capitals a solid start and scored 43 off 41 deliveries. Among others, only Jemimah Rodrigues recorded a note-worthy score, playing a crucial 25-run knock. As many as three Mumbai bowlers including Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong and Hayley folded up with three wickets each.

While it was looking like an easy assignment for Mumbai, Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews’s 65-run opening partnership knocked Delhi out of the contest. After Hayley departed for 32, Yastika continued the show with Nat Sciver-Brunt and sailed them across the victory. The Indian opener made a 32-ball 41, while Brunt remained unbeaten at 23. With the commanding victory, Harmanpreet and Co have clinched the top spot in the WPL table, two points clear of second-placed Delhi.

Get the latest Cricket News here