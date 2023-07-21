Watch: Jomel Warrican Cleans Up Rohit Sharma with a Stunner, India Captain Misses Out on a Ton

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma missed out on the terrific feat of a second consecutive century against West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. The two sides are currently squaring off in the second Test of the two-match series. The Indian captain helped his side with a solid 139-run opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rohit remained at the crease until the 39th over, scoring 80 runs until falling prey to spinner Jomel Warrican. He attempted to push Warrican’s high-flight ball off his front foot. However, the ball turned sharply inwards, catching the Team India captain off-guard.

After being asked to bat first, Indian openers Rohit and Yashashvi added 121 runs in the first session. The Indian skipper delivered on the batting front, scoring 80 runs in 143 balls, hitting nine boundaries and two sixes. Jaiswal played a supportive role, assisting his captain with 57 runs. Jaiswal hit nine boundaries and one six in during his knock.

India lost their first wicket at the score of 139. It was Jaiswal who had to depart after losing his wicket to Jason Holder. Shubman Gill failed to impress again, scoring 10 runs off 12 deliveries. Rohit was the third victim of West Indies’ bowling. The Indian captain departed in the fifth ball of the 39th over.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite’s decision to bowl first at the Queen’s Park Oval seemed to have backfired as India currently sit at a score of 288 runs having lost four wickets.

Rohit Sharma was recently under a lot of scrutiny after a massive dip in his batting performances in the last few years. The Indian skipper along with his team kicked off the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a resounding win against the West Indies in the first Test of the series.

India smoked the Caribbean opponents in the series opener securing a convincing win by an innings and 141 runs. Rohit led from the front scoring a brilliant century in that game.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli when he walks out to resume innings at the overnight score of 288/4. Batting on 87, he will root for his 29th Test hundred which will also end the drought of his overseas hundred, since 2018.