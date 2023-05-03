WATCH: Jonty Rhodes Offers Helping Hand to Ground Staff After Rain Arrives During LSG vs CSK

The IPL 2023 match between Luckow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow had to be paused around the midway point in the game as rain suspended play.

Lucknow were reeling at 125 for the loss of 7 wickets in the 20th over of their innings as the downpour stopped play temporarily and the ground staff had to be called into action.

As the staff rushed to get the covers to protect the pitch, they received some help from the universally-loved Jonty Rhodes, who was spotted sprinting to the sides of the boundary from the dugout to lend a hand to the staff who were bringing the tarp in.

The former South African, who is revered throughout the world for his incredible fielding ability was seen helping the ground staff out despite their insistence in a heartwarming gesture.

CSK, led by the legendary MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first as the former Indian skipper’s plans seemed to materialise as LSG found it tough to build up a partnership.

LSG opened the innings with Manan Vohra, in place of the injured KL Rahul, and Kyle Mayers. The West Indies player was the first wicket to fall as he succumbed to Moeen Ali in the fourth over of the game for 14 runs.

Vohra followed his teammate back to the dugout shortly after as he fell prey to Maheesh Theekshana, who castled the Indian who had made 10 runs off 11 deliveries.

Theekshana struck on the very next delivery, following his ball to get rid of Vohra, as he scalped the dangerous Krunal Pandya for a duck off the first ball he faced.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up the prized wicket of the big-hitting Marcus Stoinis for 6 runs off 4 deliveries as he foxed the Australian. Karan Sharma was next to go as he was caught by Ali off his own bowling.

Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni steadied the rocking LSG ship as they notched up a 59-run stand to take Lucknow’s total to over 100. Pooran fell to Matheesha Pathirana for 20 runs off 31 deliveries.

Krishnappa Gowtham, who walked into bat next was dismissed for a cheap 1 run, while Badoni was at the crease when the rain forced the players back to the dressing room.

