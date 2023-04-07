WATCH: Kaviya Maran Jumps With Joy After Kyle Mayer's Wicket, Fans Say 'She is the Best'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) CEO Kaviya Maran was again among the top trends on social media asher team took on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - LIVE

Fans are always on the lookout during an SRH game and take to social media to post whenever Kaviya Maran comeson screen.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

In fact, the video of her dancing with joy when Kyle Mayers was caught by Mayank Agarwal off the bowling of Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Celebrations of kavya Maran pic.twitter.com/zezqhX4ySf— runmachinevirat (@runmachinevi143) April 7, 2023

Sunrisers Owner Kavya Maran Reaction for Kyle Myers Wicket. pic.twitter.com/IoPCc8kTYr— KaRuN (@KarunakarkarunN) April 7, 2023

I feel really happy to see Kavya Ji jumping with joy #LSGvSRH pic.twitter.com/F7VoyddB5c— Dr Khushboo (@khushbookadri) April 7, 2023

Leka leka wicket pade sariki kavya papà happy pic.twitter.com/PgEXz8xkY5— kaushik (@BeingUk7) April 7, 2023

The passion of Kavya Maran Ji pic.twitter.com/HWCY17KxQv— Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) April 7, 2023

The only good thing about SRH is Kavya Ji pic.twitter.com/Rvh8B3CzOk— H (@hp_mode2) April 7, 2023

Earlier, Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya snapped the wickets of three top-order batters in a superb spell as Lucknow Super Giants restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a paltry 121/8. Krunal took the wickets of Mayank Agarwal (8), Anmolpreet Singh (31) and captain Aiden Makram (0) — the last two dismissals from successive balls in the eighth over — to reduce SRH to 50 for 3.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

From 43 for 1 after the powerplay overs, SRH were 63 for 4 at the halfway stage.

One-down Rahul Tripathi (34) played a lone hand in the second half of the innings as he stitched 39 runs, the highest partnership for SRH, with Washington Sundar (16), before he fell in the 18th over off the bowling of Yash Thakur.

Abdul Samad hit two sixes in the final over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat to take the SRH score past 120.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here