WATCH: Kieron Pollard Hits Monstrous 110-meter Six to Set Record for Longest Maximum in MLC

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard smashed the biggest six of Major League Cricket (MLC) during his side, MI New York’s match against Seattle Orcas on Wednesday. During his partnership with Nicholas Pooran, the Caribbean all-rounder walloped a colossal 110-metre-long sixer, facing Cameron Gannon’s second delivery in the 12th over.

The official Twitter handle of MLC uploaded a clip of his monstrous six. Sharing the footage, MLC tweeted, “ONE HUNDRED…AND TEN METRES! Kieron Pollard with the biggest six of Major League Cricket.”

Pollard eventually lost his wicket in the very next over while facing pacer Harmeet Singh. The New York skipper departed scoring 34 runs off 18 balls. Pollard hit three sixes in the game but his heroics just were not enough to seal the victory as the Seattle Orcas managed to score the winning runs in the final over of the contest.

The MLC fixture between MI New York and Seattle Orcas was an extremely high-scoring affair. Batting first New York registered an impressive total of 194. Nicholas Pooran came up with a phenomenal knock of 68 off 34 balls. He hit seven sixes in the game. Kieron Pollard contributed with the bat significantly, helping his team in adding crucial 34 runs. Trent Boult, not known for his batting prowess, also displayed impressive skills with the willow scoring 20 runs in only six balls. He also hit three sixes in the game.

Things still did not quite work out for MI New York as they ended up losing the game by two wickets. South African wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen smashed 110 runs in 44 balls becoming the first player ever to score a century in the inaugural edition of the MLC. Even Kieron Pollard’s 110-metre-long six was not enough to sway the headlines away from Klaasen. The South African international’s superb contribution in the game helped the Seattle Orcas eventually pick up the triumph.

Kieron Pollard has regularly featured in franchise leagues across the world ever since he retired from international cricket in 2022. Last year, the former West Indies star announced that he would no longer compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a player. He assumed the role of batting coach for the Mumbai Indians franchise after spending 13 seasons at the club as a prolific all-rounder.