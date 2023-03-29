WATCH: KKR Opener Venkatesh Iyer Packs Punch With Explosive Batting in The Nets

Kolkata Knight Riders had a disappointing outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last season. Following a string of disappointing performances, the team failed to qualify for the playoffs and was left languishing in the seventh position on the point table. With the new season, KKR will be eager to make a strong comeback. The team seems to have a good balance of players and giving the unit an edge are all-rounders like Venkatesh Iyer. The Madhya Pradesh cricketer is expected to play a key role in KKR’s campaign. And looks like he is all geared to take up the responsibility.

KKR dropped snippets of Iyer’s intense batting practice at the nets. In the video, the explosive batter looked good touch and he can be seen playing some aggressive shots as well.

“ASMR from the nets,” read the caption posted with the clip.

Users have praised Iyer’s big-hitting and backed him to come good for KKR in the comments section. Some fans even had suggestions for the KKR team management. One KKR fan wrote, “He should play down in middle order like 5-6. Don’t send him to open. He can be a finisher.”

Another fan commented, “Venkatesh Iyer is now in form and ready to play at Eden Gardens.”

“Gurbaz and Venky opening,” read one comment.

Venkatesh Iyer is an indispensable cog of the Kolkata Knight Riders as he is an explosive batter and a handy bowler. He was even included in the Indian team in 2021 based on his exploits in the IPL that year. However, the all-rounder failed to repeat his success in international cricket and was dropped from the side when Hardik Pandya regained his full fitness.

With yet another impressive IPL season, Iyer will be aiming to knock on the door of India’s national side.

Meanwhile, KKR’s skipper Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the entire IPL due to a back injury. So KKR team management has appointed Nitish Rana as the interim captain. It will be interesting to see how KKR fares under the leadership of Rana. Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings in their first match of the tournament on April 1.

