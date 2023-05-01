WATCH: KL Rahul Suffers Injury While Fielding Against RCB, Limps Off the Field in Pain

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) seemed to have dealt with a major blow with KL Rahul suffering an injury on Monday evening. Fielding against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no 43, the LSG skipper dived to save a boundary but in the due process, he seemed to have injured his hamstrings.

The incident happened in the second over of the match after RCB opted to bat first. Faf du Plessis punched a length ball from Marcus Stoinis through covers and it raced to the fence. Rahul gave it a chase before pulling up before the boundary cushions. He couldn’t save four runs but injured himself as he was grimacing in pain.

Kl Rahul injured pic.twitter.com/EuYpDavkxc— Aakash Chopra (@Aakash_Vani_1) May 1, 2023

The physios rushed to have a look at Rahul’s condition which didn’t look good as the LSG skipper wasn’t able to stand by himself. His teammates and the support staff helped him get up after which he gingerly walked off the field.

A string of injuries is haunting LSG at a time when they are doing good in the tournament. Earlier on Sunday, left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat injured his shoulder while bowling in the nets. However, an official word is awaited from the franchise on the fast bowler’s condition.

See you back on the field soon @JDUnadkatWishing a quick recovery to the left-arm pacer 👍🏻👍🏻#TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/w57d7DMadN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2023

Earlier, Faf du Plessis returned as captain of the RCB as he won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Du Plessis said Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood comes in for David Willey, who is now out of the competition due to injury and uncapped India wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat replaces Shahbaz Ahmed in the playing eleven.

The last time these two teams met in the competition, Lucknow successfully chased down 213 on the last ball of a high-scoring match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10.

