WATCH: Krunal Pandya And Nicholas Pooran’s Hilarious Swimming Pool Battle Leave Rishabh Pant in Splits

Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran– two “P’s” of the Lucknow Super Giants– were captured pulling each other’s leg in a chilled-out pool session. Pandya dropped a clip of their hilarious antics on his personal Instagram handle with the caption reading, “Two P’s in a pool.”

The clip opens with two cricketers engaged in a bizarre rivalry by a swimming pool, perhaps inside their team hotel. Pandya first tried to push Pooran into the water and succeeded in his attempt. Then the Caribbean cricketer, in an act of revenge, went on to throw his wet vest, targeting his IPL teammate’s head. It might not be a headshot but the vest landed on the back of Pandya. In the end, Pooran proudly shouted from the pool, “That was a good shot, huh?”

The video caught the attention of Rishabh Pant, who was left in splits after watching the tantrums of the Lucknow cricketers. Reacting to the post, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter wrote “Hahaha” in the comment section. Shubham Gaur, a close companion of the Lucknow unit, could not stop laughing as well. He took the side of Nicholas Pooran, saying, “Never let them know your next move.” It also grabbed the eyeballs of Pooran’s West Indies teammate Shai Hope, who marked his reaction with some laughing emojis.

Fans also loved the friendly banter between Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran. Referring to Pooran’s attempt, a user wrote, “Direct hit and gone.” Another fan sarcastically termed the throw “personal.” Underlining Pooran’s sudden attack, an individual noted, “What a move! That shot came out of nowhere.”

All squad members of the Lucknow Supergiants must be on cloud nine, coming off a thrilling one-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last IPL game. Nicholas Pooran deserves much praise for the memorable chase of a mammoth 213-run target. After the Lucknow top order collapsed early, Pooran and Marcus Stoinis came out to be the saviours. While Stoinis’ 65-run knock built the foundation, Pooran smashed 62 runs off just 19 deliveries. The Caribbean batter’s innings included as many as 7 crowd-catchers and 4 boundaries. In their next IPL assignment, Lucknow will host Punjab Kings on April 15 at their base- Ekana Sports City.

