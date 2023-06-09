WATCH: KS Bharat Sustains Nasty Blow off Mitchell Starc's Delivery in WTC Final

Australia continued the momentum on Day 2 of the World Test Championship taking its total to a mammoth 469. Coming out to bat India appeared to be under pressure and the fierce Aussie pace attack only made things difficult for them. World-class pace bowling was on display as the trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Scott Boland ran through India’s top order. But it was not just the wicket and accuracy in bowling that made things difficult for Indian batters. In the last over for the day, Indian wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat suffered a nasty blow off Starc’s bowling. The ball, travelling at express pace, hit Bharat on the elbow before giving a couple of runs as byes. Bharat looked in visible pain after the blow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

India were down at 151/5 at the end of play on Day 2 as Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat returned unbeaten at the stumps.

Things did not much better for team India on Day 2 and the early wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill triggered a top-order collapse.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins started the proceeding with the wicket of Rohit Sharma who was caught in front of the wickets at the score of 15. Soon his partner, Shubman Gill was bowled out by Scott Boland. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara failed to contribute much with the bat and were sent back to the pavilion at individual scores of 14 runs. A partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja gave some hope to the fans. However, Jadeja was dismissed at 48 off 51 balls after playing a fiery cameo.

Previously, winning the toss, Team India invited Australia to bat first. While the division gave early results, Indian bowlers could not capitalize on the success. A solid partnership between Steve Smith and Travis Head took Australia to a commanding position as both batters completed their centuries. Alex Carry with his 48-run innings played a crucial cameo in taking Australia to 469

Mohammed Siraj finished as Team India’s most successful bowler, picking four wickets including Travis Head and Usman Khawaja. Mohammad Shami and Shardul Thakur picked two wickets each as Ravindra Jadeja scalped one success. Umesh Yadav remained wicketless.