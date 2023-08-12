WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav Comes Firing Out The Gate And Scalps Two Wickets In His First Over Against West Indies

The Chinaman for India struck yet again, as Kuldeep Yadav came into the bowling to immediately chip away at the Windies’ batting order with two wickets in his first over.

Yadav entered the bowling attack in the seventh over and drew blood in his very first delivery as he got dangerman Nicholas Pooran out with a sweet and tempting full toss that was mistimed by the batsman.

Two wickets in the 1st over of the spell!Chahal in 1st T20IKuldeep today 💪#WIvIND #INDvWIAdFreeonFanCode pic.twitter.com/Vos81nSMbx — FanCode (@FanCode) August 12, 2023

The ploy to take Kuldeep Yadav backfired on Pooran. Yadav tossed up a googly which Pooran aimed to hit downtown. Ulitmately, he ended up dragging it off the toe-end of his bat towards long-on where Suryakumar Yadav was positioned to safely bring home the wicket.

Hard hitter Rovman Powell came into the crease next and three balls later was sent right back to the pavilion as Kuldeep bowled yet another on a length outside off which Powell tried to read off the pitch. But, Powell closed his bat face early on his attempted tuck and the ball flew off the outer half of his bat towards Shubman Gill at the slips to make it two in the same over for Kuldeep.