WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav Picks Two Wickets in a Row as Delhi Capitals Claim Team Hat-trick vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed two crucial wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik on back-to-back deliveries which helped the visitors restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore under 200. Kuldeep’s twin strike also allowed Delhi Capitals to claim a team hat-trick at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday.

It all started with Axar Patel dismissing Harshal Patel on the last ball of 14th over. Harshal, who was promoted up in the batting order, edged the ball behind the stumps to wicketkeeper Abishek Porel. The on-field umpire went to the TV umpire for a stumping appeal but it turned out to be caught behind.

Kuldeep bowled the 15th over and started by claiming the massive wicket of Glenn Maxwell tried to clear the boundary but mistimed it completely and got caught by Delhi Capitals captain David Warner. While Dinesh Karthik - the designated finisher in the RCB line-up, also went for a big shot on the first ball he faced but failed to get the elevation as Lalit Yadav took a fine catch at deep mid-wicket.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli continued his sublime form with the bat and scored a fine half-century at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was Kohli’s third half-century of the season and interestingly all three of them came at RCB’s home ground.

It was a fine knock from the former RCB skipper which was laced with 6 fours and a six. He managed to stabilise the RCB innings after Faf du Plessis’ departure but he failed to convert the fifty into a triple-figure score. He was dismissed right after the fifty.

Invited to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 174 for 6 in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals.

For DC, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 174 for 6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 50; Mitchell Marsh 2/18, Kuldeep Yadav 2/23).

