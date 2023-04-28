CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH: Kyle Mayers Smashes the Ball All Over the Park in 20-ball Fifty, Fans Feel for Quinton de Kock
2-MIN READ

WATCH: Kyle Mayers Smashes the Ball All Over the Park in 20-ball Fifty, Fans Feel for Quinton de Kock

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 20:50 IST

Punjab, India

IPL 2023: LSG's Kyle Mayers against PBKS (IPL/BCCI)

IPL 2023: LSG's Kyle Mayers against PBKS (IPL/BCCI)

Lucknow Super Giants's Kyle Mayers smashed the ball all over the park in his 20-ball fifty against Punjab Kings

Kyle Mayers smashed the ball all over the park in his thrashing innings during match number 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

The West Indian batter hit some monstrous sixes during his stay at the innings as he reached his half-century in just 20 balls.

Some of his hits almost took out the bowler on its way to the boundary, including bludgeoning Arshedeep for 17 runs in an over.

WATCH:

Needless to say fans were in awe of his power-hitting:

He was eventually dismissed for 54 from 24 balls, hitting seven fours and four sixes but the two returning players for PBKS, Shikhara Dhawan completed the catch off Kagiso Rabada’s bowling.

first published:April 28, 2023, 20:45 IST
last updated:April 28, 2023, 20:50 IST