WATCH: Kyle Mayers Smashes the Ball All Over the Park in 20-ball Fifty, Fans Feel for Quinton de Kock

Kyle Mayers smashed the ball all over the park in his thrashing innings during match number 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

The West Indian batter hit some monstrous sixes during his stay at the innings as he reached his half-century in just 20 balls.

Kyle Mayers is putting up a show here in Mohali.Brings up a quick-fire FIFTY off just 20 deliveries. Live - https://t.co/6If1I4omN0 #TATAIPL #PBKSvLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/VQAD6DhUNx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2023

1 4 4 0 0 4 4 0 6 0 4 0 0 6 0 4 6 1 0 650 off 20 balls for Kyle Mayers! — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 28, 2023

Some of his hits almost took out the bowler on its way to the boundary, including bludgeoning Arshedeep for 17 runs in an over.

Needless to say fans were in awe of his power-hitting:

Punjab admin should report crime once again, this time on how Kyle Mayers smashed the bowlers in the powerplayWhat a knock pic.twitter.com/slqlMfn8o5 — Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) April 28, 2023

Incredible power hitting by Kyle Mayers hammering Fifty in 20 balls vs Punjab Kings #PBKSvsLSG | #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/F9x0hTcJv7— Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) April 28, 2023

You know the form a player when Batsman like QDk is sitting on the bench.Kyle Mayers is here to stay in the IPL. pic.twitter.com/Sb3sOIClIU — ANSHUMAN (@AvengerReturns) April 28, 2023

Watching Kyle Mayers bat, Quinton De Kock is not going to arrive late for IPL ever again.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 28, 2023

The form of Kyle mayers is the reason why QDK isn’t playingAnd Gambhir never going to drop in form Player pic.twitter.com/SvP90ki20r— Ashish Shrivastava (@ashishayush1177) April 28, 2023

He was eventually dismissed for 54 from 24 balls, hitting seven fours and four sixes but the two returning players for PBKS, Shikhara Dhawan completed the catch off Kagiso Rabada’s bowling.

