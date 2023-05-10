WATCH: Lalit Yadav Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Ajinkya Rahane on His Own Bowling, Leaves Umpire Impressed

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Lalit Yadav grabbed a stunning catch of Ajinkya Rahane during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Lalit, who replaced Manish Pandey in Delhi Capitals’ XI, made an instant impact by dismissing Rahane in his second over.

It was a sensational effort by Lalit to grab Rahane’s catch on his own bowling. It was the first ball of 12th over as Rahane pushed it straight to collect some runs but Lalit dived on his right to grab one of the finest catches of the season thus far.

Umpire Chris Gaffaney also looked impressed by the stunning catch by the Delhi Capitals all-rounder.

Rahane scored 21 runs off 20 balls on the tricky Chepauk surface where the spinners were getting assistance to trouble the batters. Meanwhile, it was Axar Patel who claimed two crucial wickets of CSK openers Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane to put Chennai Super Kings on the backfoot early.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in an IPL 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

“We will bat first. We have played a few games on this wicket. There are chances of this wicket slowing down. We can’t complain about this track. We try to keep it simple. We try to keep reiterating the same thing. Try to accomplish the plan. Try to execute the plans," CSK skipper MS Dhoni aid at the toss.

While, Delhi Capitals made one change, bringing in Lalit for Manish Pandey.

DC skipper David Warner said: “A little bit dry. The boys have come out with the right attitude. We had to work on our power-play batting. Try and execute on this wicket as much as you can. Lalit comes in for Manish Pandey."