WATCH: Yash Thakur Animated Celebration After Dismissing Mumbai Indians Maverick Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav missed his signature ‘Supla Shot’ and got castled during the Indian Premier League clash on Tuesday against Lucknow Super Giants. It was the crucial wicket for both LSG and Yash Thakur at the big stage. Suryakumar, who has been incredible form in the second half of IPL 2023, failed to get going and was dismissed for 7 as Mumbai Indians lost the match by 5 runs. The visitors failed to chase the 178-run target at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

It was the first ball of the 15th over and Suryakumar shuffled a bit to play the ‘Supla Shot’ but he mistimed it completely and ended up dragging the ball to the wickets. Young Yash was all pumped up after dismissing the batting maverick and his animated reaction after taking the wicket went viral. During the celebration, even his chain popped out of his neck.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023 Latest Points Table Update: Lucknow 3rd as Mumbai Slip to 4th; Du Plessis Keeps Orange Cap, Purple Cap Stays With Shami

Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis’ unbeaten 89 off 47 balls and Mohsin Khan’s brilliant bowling display in the final over helped Lucknow Super Giants register a thrilling 5-run win over Mumbai Indians.

With this win, Lucknow jumped to the third spot in the points table with 15 points and edged closer to sealing their plat-offs berth with one league match to go.

Riding on Marcus Stoinis’ unbeaten 89 off 47 along with skipper Krunal Pandya’s 49 off 42 LSG put up a good total of 177 runs on the board.

Also Read: Pietersen Shares Old Video, Says ‘I Wasn’t Dhoni’s First Test Wicket’

While in reply, Mumbai Indians also started their chase on a high with a crucial 90-run stand for the opening wicket as Ishan Kishan slammed 59 runs off 39 balls to set the platform. While skipper Rohit Sharma also looked good during his 37-run knock but in the end, David and Green failed to chase the target.

top videos

After the victory, Krunal Pandya hailed Mohsin Khan for his brilliant final over as he defended 11 runs.

“Mohsin has a big heart. He had a surgery and playing IPL after such a thing, then sky is the limit. It has not been easy for us, really happy to end on a good note here. Good to give them a win in this last game at this venue," Krunal said in the post-match presentation.