WATCH: 'Mahi Multiverse' at CSK Nets as MS Dhoni Goes Through the Drill

The Indian Premier League is all set to begin on the 31st of March at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings in the curtain raiser.

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni joined up with the training camp in Chennai early and went through the paces as he plans to lead the four-time IPL winner to yet another successful campaign in the cash-rich league.

CSK had recently shared a video of Dhoni on the social media platform Instagram titled “The Multiverse of Mahi!", which sees the captain bat and bowl in a sequence edited to coherence.

The video of the skipper going through the batting and bowling drill ahead of the much-awaited return of IPL to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai was played over the background music from a famous Tamil film.

This could be Dhoni’s last season in the IPL and the man from Ranchi will want to lift yet another trophy to add to his illustrious collection before he calls time on his playing career at his beloved CSK.

Last year’s campaign proved to be a difficult one for the men in yellow as they had to endure multiple losses and ended up last but one on the standings, just ahead of Mumbai Indians.

Dhoni and co. will look to rectify the mistakes of the previous season and get back to the high standards they have set for themselves.

The addition of English World Cup-winning player Ben Stokes to the unit for a massive amount of Rupees 16.25 Crore will add bite to the squad that has provided fans with multiple moments of cricketing brilliance through the years.

The Chennai-based franchise also acquired the services of veteran batsman Ajinkya Rahane for an amount of Rupees 50 Lakhs.

They also roped in domestic talents such as Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, and Bhagath Varma, along with New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson. But, unfortunately, the Kiwi bowler was ruled out of the tournament with an injury and will be replaced by South African seamer Sisanda Magala.

