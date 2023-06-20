WATCH: Mayank Agarwal Bats on Wet Surface Despite Heavy Rain Ahead of Duleep Trophy

Out of favour India batter Mayank Agarwal posted a video of his nets session in adverse conditions. Mayank, who had an underwhelming IPL season, is not in contention to make a return to the Indian Test team at the moment but that doesn’t stop him to work hard and improve his skills. The talented Karnataka opener posted a video on Twitter where he can be seen batting in the nets on a wet pitch with rain pouring down from the sky.

“Rain doesn’t play a spoilsport if you use it to train yourself," Agarwal posted on Twitter.

Rain doesn’t play a spoil sport if you use it to train yourself pic.twitter.com/O0XW1AGLwW— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) June 20, 2023

Agarwal had a sluggish start to the IPL 2023 season for his new franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. The management didn’t put full trust in him at the top of the order as in the middle of the season was demoted to middle-order and later was also dropped. However, Mayank returned to form and scored a sublime half-century against Mumbai Indians in his last match of the IPL 2023. The stylish opener showcased his class at Wankhede Stadium and took the Mumbai Indians bowlers for cleaners during his 83-run knock. He hit 8 fours and 4 sixes during his 46-ball stay.

ALSO READ | ‘MSD Wasn’t Competing Against DK, He was…’: How Dhoni’s Thought Process Made Him a Legend

Mayank will be next seen in action in the Duleep Trophy where he will represent the South Zone. Hanuma Vihar has been appointed the skipper, while Mayank will act as his deputy for the South Zone in the upcoming domestic tournament.

Meanwhile, prolific run-getter Baba Indrajith’s name was missing from the Vihari-led team and the decision to leave out one of the most consistent batters in the domestic circuit has raised plenty of eyebrows.

Veteran India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has questioned the zonal selection committee for omitting Tamil Nadu middle-order batter Indrajith.

Also Read | ‘Virat Kohli a Wonderful Player of Spin’: England Legend Hails Indian Batter During Ashes

Karthik in his tweet wrote that he does not understand the selection committee these days.

“I DONT understand the selection committee these days. BABA INDRAJITH plays for Rest of India against MP in the first week of March 2023. There has been no first-class matches post that, but he doesn’t feature for SOUTH ZONE in the Duleep Trophy. Can someone tell me why??” Karthik wrote in his tweet.

South Zone squad: Hanuma Vihari (c), Mayank Agarwal (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal, and Tilak Varma