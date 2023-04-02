WATCH: MI Debutant Nehal Wadhera's 101-meter Six Lands Out of Chinnaswamy Stadium

Mumbai Indians youngster Nehal Wadhera hit the first 100-meter plus six of 2023 Indian Premier League season. 22-year-old Wadhera breached the mark during Mumbai Indians’ first match of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Wadhera hit RCB’s Karn Sharma for back-to-back sixes while the second one landed over the roof. Karn gave a bit of air to the ball and it pitched outside off stump as the southpaw smashed it hard over long-on for a maximum. However, Wadhera tried to make it a hat-trick of six and got caught on the next ball by Virat Kohli at the long-on area.

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - LIVE

A 1⃣0⃣1⃣m maximum followed by a wicket!Karn Sharma gets Nehal Wadhera who looked in impressive touch 👌👌 The fifty partnership gets broken at the right time for @RCBTweets 💪 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ws391sGhme#TATAIPL | #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/7rI6T46aTz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2023

The 22-year-old shared a crucial 50-run partnership with Tilak Varma to rebuild the innings for Mumbai Indians who were four down for 48 at one stage.

Wadhera was signed by Mumbai Indians for his base price of INR 20 Lakh in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. He has played only five first-class matches in his career so far but has already made a major impact with a double century and a century.

The young cricketer from Punjab first showcased his talent in the 2018 U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy, where he scored six half-centuries.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

His IPL journey started with a short 21-run knock but the intent which he displayed in the middle will be appreciated by the team management.

Mumbai lost their star players Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green early as the southpaw became the victim of Siraj. While Green, who was making his IPL debut, got castled by RCB debutant Reece Topley. Skipper Rohit Sharma also failed to score and was dismissed for 1 by Akash Deep. The swashbuckling opener failed to take advantage of the drop catch which led to a collision between Mohammed Siraj and Dinesh Karthik.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. RCB are playing their first match in their home ground after three years of absence and are coming into the competition on the back of making the playoffs in the last three seasons.

Get the latest Cricket News here