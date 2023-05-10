WATCH: MI Owner Akash Ambani Shares Special Message For CSK Batter Ambati Rayudu on Completing 200 IPL Matches

Mumbai Indians shared a special message for Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu for completing 200 matches in IPL. Before joining CSK, Rayudu was an integral part of Mumbai Indians for years as he represented them in 114 matches and played a crucial role in winning three IPL trophies.

Rayudu returned to the Chennai Super Kings XI for their crucial Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday at Chepauk Stadium.

Mumbai Indians posted a special video message from the franchise owner Akash Ambani where he congratulated the Indian batter for achieving the big feat in IPL. Akash also pointed out his two favourites innings of Rayudu in MI’s jersey.

A true champion for MI Blue and Gold ⭐️Congratulations @RayuduAmbati on your 200th IPL game. You played for MI in 114 of these matches and have given us many moments to celebrate including 3️⃣ x IPL trophies 👏#OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL #IPL2023 MI TV pic.twitter.com/J52SXpnwKz — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 10, 2023

“Hi Ambati, Congratulations on finishing 200 games in the IPL, a lot of great performances that you have given for Mumbai and pick up two of my favourite performances of you in Mumbai Indians Colors. The first one is the 30 runs off 10 balls that you hit versus Rajasthan Royals in probably one of the greatest matches that Mumbai Indians have ever played in 2014 and the second one was the partnership that you and Pollard held in Bangalore these are my two favourite moments of cost. You contributed immensely for all the trophies that we have won at Mumbai Indians and I wish you all the best for the coming years and hoping, this career just reaches from height to height. Congratulations again, on finishing, 200 games, and wish you all the very best for the future," Akash said in the video.

While Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Dhoni at the toss announced that Rayudu replaced Shivam Dube in the XI, while both of them found places in the final XI as one of them might be replaced by the Impact Player in the second innings.