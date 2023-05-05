WATCH: Mix-up Between Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal's Costs RR Latter's Wicket Against GT

Rajasthan Royals lost the wicket of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as the Gujarat Titans took advantage of a mix-up between the left-handed batsman and team’s skipper Sanju Samson between the wickets during their encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in IPL 2023 on Friday.

RR were at 47 for the loss of 1 wicket in the sixth over as confusion between the batters sent Jaiswal back to the pavilion. The attacking left-handed batsman, who scored a ton against Mumbai Indians in their previous outing had to take the long walk back to the dugout after scoring 14 off 11 deliveries.

Samson cut Rashid Khan’s first delivery of the sixth over to point, where it was stopped at full stretch by David Miller, before Mohit Sharma, rushing in from Gully picked up the ball and threw it at the bowler’s end for a simple run-out.

Jaiswal, who had nearly reached the keeper’s end was sent back by Samson, who had initially begun his run but decided not to carry on spotting Miller’s effort.

RR won the toss against the Hardik Pandya-led GT and chose to bat first as they lost the early wicket of Englishman Jos Butler, who fell victim to Pandya in the second over of the game.

Samson walked in at 11 for 1 and put up a 36-run stand alongside Jaiswal before the mixup cost the in-form youngster his wicket.

Samson would head back to the dressing room shortly after as he was scalped by Irish pacer Joshua Little for 30 runs off 20 deliveries.

Ravichandran Ashwin fell cheaply for just 2 runs as he was castled by Rashid Khan before the Afghani trapped Riyan Parag in front of the wickets.

Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed by Noor Ahmed after his run-a-ball innings of 12 off as many balls, as RR were reeling at 77 for the loss of 6 wickets in the 12th over.

