Watch: Moeen Ali Gears Up For Test Comeback After 2 Years With Ashes 2023 Opener

Moeen Ali is all set for a comeback to Test cricket with the high-profile Ashes. Ali, who bid adieu to the longest format of the game in 2021, received a call-up from the English side after their first-choice spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the contest due to injury. Ahead of the much-awaited clash against arch-rivals Australia, Ali was seen sharpening his skills. In a video posted by England Cricket on Twitter, the spinner is seen doing bowling practice as he gets ready for the match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. “Red ball in hand. Ready for tomorrow," read the caption by England Cricket.

Ali’s call-up to the team has received varied reactions from cricket experts and fans. Former England skipper Michael Atherton quested Ali’s inclusion in the side, overlooking players who had been in the scheme of things. “The selection is actually astonishing when you consider that Moeen Ali retired from Test cricket and hasn’t participated in a Test match since September 2021,” Atherton said.

Atherton also underlined the all-rounder’s average record against Australia. In his 11 appearances against the Aussies, Ali has aggregated a total of 476 runs while picking up 20 wickets. However, he did acknowledge that Ali’s batting could come in handy, considering England’s aggressive approach in red-ball cricket in recent times.

Talking about his return to the England Test squad, Ali pledged to his 100 per cent for the team in the Ashes. He also confirmed that he won’t be travelling to India for the five-match Test series, suggesting that the Ashes will be his last red-ball assignment.

The English all-rounder credited his wife Firoza for convincing him to make a U-turn to come out of retirement.

“She (Firoza) was aware that towards the end of my Test career, I wasn’t enjoying it as much and that, over the previous two years, I had been a lot happier with the way things were going and enjoying my cricket. That required a lot of convincing,” Moeen Ali was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

England and Australia will be locking horning in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.