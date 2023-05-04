WATCH: Moeen Ali's Brilliant Catch Leaves MS Dhoni Impressed in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali completed a stunning catch against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. The stunning effort in the field to dismiss Karan Sharma seemed to have impressed MS Dhoni. The dismissal took place during the 10th over of the Lucknow innings. Sharma tried to slam Moeen’s full-length delivery over the bowler’s head. Sharma did hit the shot forcefully but Moeen stuck his hands up to pull off a blinder. “You know it’s a stunning grab when even Dhoni goes. Rate this Moeen Ali catch,” JioCinema tweeted while sharing footage of the magnificent dismissal. Sharma never looked comfortable during his short stay at the crease. He scored nine runs facing 16 deliveries against Chennai on Wednesday.

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow and Chennai started 15 minutes late due to rain and the pitch appeared to be quite a spin-friendly one. Earlier, Moeen Ali picked up the wicket of Kyle Mayers to earn Chennai’s first dismissal of the IPL 2023 game. The English international sent Mayers back to the dressing room in the fourth over of the match. Moeen scripted sensational figures of 2/13 after completing his four overs. At 44/5, Lucknow found themselves in a precarious situation. But Ayush Badoni came up with a spectacular knock of unbeaten 59 off 33 balls to bring Lucknow back in the contest. Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana scalped two wickets each for Chennai.

The match, however, produced no result as it had to be called off due to incessant rain. This turned out to be the first encounter of this season’s IPL which was washed out. Chennai were in the driving seat when rain compelled the players off the field in the 20th over of Lucknow innings.

With 11 points from 10 matches, MS Dhoni’s men are now placed in third position in the IPL 2023 standings. Lucknow have also bagged 11 points so far this season but a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) has helped them in claiming the second spot on the points table. In their first-leg meeting, Chennai had got the better of Lucknow by 12 runs.

