WATCH: Mohammed Siraj Gifts Bat And Shoes, Ravichandran Ashwin Shares His Insights With Local Players in Barbados

Team India players showed kind gestures towards the local players of Barbados who helped them in training ahead of the two-match Test series against West Indies. The Indian cricket team stars met the young players, shared insights and clicked selfies with them after the training session.

The BCCI posted a video where the Indian players made local players and the fans’ day quite special with their kind gestures.

Kind gesturesAutographs ✍️SelfiesDressing room meets #TeamIndia make it special for the local players and fans in Barbados #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/TaWmeqrNS6— BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2023

Premier pacer Mohammed Siraj gifted his bat and shoes to the young players. He said that they helped them in the training a lot and he felt nice about it and decided to gift them his bat and shoes.

Flamboyant wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan was also seen giving batting tips to the players as he also posed with them for the photos.

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sat down with a local player outside the dressing room and shared his insights with him regarding the game. The player was elated to get valuable tips from the veteran spinner.

Captain Rohit Sharma, young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad clicked photos with the local cricketers outside the dressing room while batting maestro Virat Kohli signed autographs for the fans waiting for him outside the training arena.

Meanwhile, India played an intra-squad practice game ahead of the West Indies series where Virat Kohli’s struggles outside the off-stump continued as he was once again snapped behind the stumps. Yashasvi Jaiswal made strong claims for a coveted Test cap ahead of the series opener against the West Indies.

Jaiswal’s Test debut is a matter of time but what could be a subject of discussion is his usual batting slot which is opening or one down, a position that the seasoned Cheteshwar Pujara was forced to vacate after nearly three years of non-performance and an archaic style of Test match batting.

The Indian team included some local club cricketers along with its own 16 players for the two-day training-cum-practice game. The first Test begins on July 12.