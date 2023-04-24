Watch: Mohammed Siraj Loses His Cool And Lashes Out at RCB Team-mate, Apologises Later

Mohammed Siraj failed to control his temper during a tense clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals as he lashed out at his team-mate Mahipal Lomror towards the end of the IPL 2023 on Sunday.

Siraj was not impressed with Lomror’s wide throw and was seen shouting at him as RR batters completed a second run. RCB eventually won the match by seven runs.

RCB later shared a post-match video on YouTube in which players from the two teams could be seen mingling and sharing a few light moments.

Siraj appeared in the viral video and quickly apologised to Lomror for his on-field outburst.

“I am so angry man. I am so sorry Mahipal. I have apologised twice to him. My aggression is just on the field and I don’t carry it off the field," Siraj said.

Lomror replied, “It’s fine Siraj bhai. Such incidents do happen in big matches."

Siraj played a vital role in RCB’s win as he struck with his fourth delivery of the match to get rid of dangerman Jos Buttler for a two-ball duck after RCB posted 189/9 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“I accept any challenge. My role is going well, wickets with the new ball and the ball is coming out of the hand nicely. I’m very happy with the responsibility of leading the attack," Siraj said during a post-match chat with the broadcasters.

RCB stand-in captain Virat Kohli was full of praise for Siraj who currently is the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2023.

“Phenomenal, he’s got him (Buttler) out in the past and he’s bowling as well as I’ve ever seen. Running in with the new ball he shows that intent and the confidence, he has the Purple Cap and for good reason. He’s leading the attack and hopefully Josh (Hazlewood) comes in next game," Kohli said.

