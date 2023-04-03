WATCH: MS Dhoni Gets a Rousing Reception as CSK Return to Chepauk After 1427 Days

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are playing an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Chepauk, their designated home venue, after 1427 days.

Chants of “Dhoni, Dhoni" filled the entire stadium and even the champion could not help but smile at the reception.

Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni got a rip-roaring reception from the crowd at Chepauk when he stepped out for the toss.

In fact, the last match that CSK played at the ‘Chepauk’ Stadium was back in May 2019.

CSK have so far played 56 matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and have won 40, and lost 15, with one match ending in a tie.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul won the toss and decided to field first against CSK in match number 6 of the IPL at Chepauk in Chennai on Monday.

MS Dhoni said his team is unchanged from their five-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in the tournament opener at Ahmedabad.

“Does mean a lot to be back here. IPL started in 2008 but we’ve not played a lot of cricket here. Only about 5-6 seasons we’ve been here. This is the first time the full stadium will be operational, a few stands were empty earlier," Dhoni said at the toss.

“Really glad that we get to play all our home games here at Chepauk, means a lot. Need to keep assessing our situation and keep revisiting our targets, keep a realistic goal in mind and take it from there," said Dhoni.

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has won the toss and elected to bowl first against CSK.

After winning the toss, Rahul said Jaydev Unadkat goes out and Yash Thakur comes into the playing eleven, making it the lone change from their 50-run win over Delhi Capitals at home.

“We want to know what we are chasing. It was a really good performance against DC, all parts of the game we did well. We need to turn up again today and better those performances."

“Today, we need to assess the conditions well and find the right lengths early. Get the batters out early and then hope there is a bit of dew, dew factor is always there in Chennai."

