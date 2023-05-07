WATCH: MS Dhoni Gives Batting Masterclass in CSK Locker Room Pointing Out Virat Kohli's Technique

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League is in full flow and Saturday’s double-header exhibited just why the T20 franchise league is so successful.

The day witnessed some enthralling cricketing action as two of the most successful teams in the history of the tournament were pitted against each other in the first match of the day as Mumbai Indians travelled down south to take on the Chennai Super Kings, while the team from the national capital, the Delhi Capitals played host to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the day’s late game.

Chennai registered an emphatic win over the visitors as they romped to a 6-wicket victory over the five-time champions.

There was an upset in the second game of the day as Delhi climbed out of the bottom place in the league standings with their win over RCB thanks to a Phil Salt masterclass.

In a newly dropped video footage from the CSK dressing room, skipper MS Dhoni can be heard talking about RCB’s starman Virat Kohli pointing out a nuance in the batsman’s game.

Dhoni can be heard saying “Virat doesn’t play the first ball like this. It is always here".

Kohli was back in his hometown of Delhi for the game against DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as he registered yet another 50 in the ongoing season of the IPL.

He also scaled another landmark as he became the first batsman to cross the 7000-run mark in the tournament. Mahipal Lomror contributed to the Bengaluru cause with his half-ton, while captain Faf du Plessis made 45 runs with his willow.

But, it all proved futile as Salt took apart the RCB bowling attack, smashing the bowlers all over the park en route to his 87-run knock that took the game away from the Karnataka-based team.

