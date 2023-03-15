Watch: MS Dhoni Impresses Yet Again; This Time With the Guitar

Mahendra Singh Dhoni never ceases to amaze. The ace wicketkeeper-batsman has not only been a charismatic leader, but he has also been a successful businessman and an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army. Now, a video shared by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from their official Twitter handle on Wednesday shows that Dhoni is not a bad musician either!

Dhoni, who is often regarded as ‘Captain Cool’, was seen spending a light moment with his CSK teammates Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad as he played the guitar as effortlessly as he sends deliveries sailing over the ropes or catches batsmen off guard from behind the stumps. This bonding session can be seen as a crucial part of the preparations for the IPL that is to start on March 31, with CSK squaring off against the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the lung-opener. The video has been aptly titled ‘Groovy Wednesday!’ Check it out below:

CSK has been the most successful IPL franchise after Mumbai Indians with four titles and five runners-up finishes. This means that they have qualified for the final nine times out of 13 appearances in the tournament. However, the 2022 season was a forgettable one, with the yellow brigade finishing just ahead of Mumbai Indians in the last position.

Dhoni had handed over the captaincy of the team to Ravindra Jadeja last season but had to reassume leadership duties midway through the tournament with things not going Jadeja’s way.

The CSK talisman, who is already above 40 years of age and is the oldest player to participate in the IPL, would be looking to make this season a memorable one. He had already shared his desire to retire in front of his home crowd and a title this year would be a fitting farewell to the legend, who has served the CSK with distinction since their very first year.

What has filled the CSK fans with hope is that Dhoni continues to defy his age and is still supremely fit. He has been at his six-hitting best during practice sessions.

Here’s a video shared by CSK on Twitter that shows ‘Thala’ rolling back the years and bludgeoning bowlers:

On March 14, the franchise shared another video that would have had every cricket fan jump up with delight. It was a Dhoni special. A no-look shot that sent the ball sailing over the boundary. The CSK captain did not even bother to look at where the ball was going. He was sure that there was only one place that the ball could head to, and that’s where it did. Over the ropes! The caption of the video rightly read ‘nonchalant!’ That is how Dhoni’s attitude can be summed up really. Check the video below:

Dhoni has an enviable record in the IPL, having amassed close to 5,000 runs in 234 matches at a strike rate of 135.2. He has taken as many as 135 catches and affected 39 stumpings.

The IPL this year would be the first since 2019 to be held all across India. The tournament had been held fully or partially abroad since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament will return to its old way of being held on a home-and-away basis, with each team getting seven home matches out of a total of 14.

