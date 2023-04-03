WATCH: MS Dhoni Lights Up Chepauk With Sixes, Reaches 5000 IPL Runs as CSK Post Record Total

Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked out to bat, hit a few sixes to break a couple of records and walked back after a valiant knock with a strike rate of 400. All the while the Whistle Podu army chanted his name from the stands as Chennai Sper Kings (CSK) returned to the Chepaul after 1427 days. One could not have scripted it better.

MS Dhoni smashed Purple Cap-holder Mark Wood for two mammoth sixes at either end of the ground to reach the landmark of 5000 runs in the IPL. He is the eighth player to have crossed the mark.

A treat for the Chennai crowd! @msdhoni is BACK in Chennai & how #TATAIPL | #CSKvLSG WATCH his incredible two sixes pic.twitter.com/YFkOGqsFVT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2023

Dhoni reached the milestone in his 236th match. MSD has 24 fifties to his name with a high score of 84.

Fans were overjoyed after DHoni’s bludgeoning innings:

MS Dhoni hit sixes on 2nd April and 3rd April. Both the times it hurt Gautam Gambhir most pic.twitter.com/Z5rMixRplB— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2023

Hey kids, this is how you play Mark Wood. MS Dhoni has still got unreal sauce pic.twitter.com/dEB88zuUI3 — Avinash (@imavinashvk) April 3, 2023

Repeat after meMS DHONI IS THE GREATEST FINISHER OF ALL TIME!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uGMgUCabkC— Titu (@TituTweets_) April 3, 2023

MS Dhoni announced his arrival to Chepauk in style. Mambatti Treat pic.twitter.com/gRnQtBBIss— ɐslɐɯ (@pitchinginline) April 3, 2023

Bow down to The GOAT MS Dhoni pic.twitter.com/639fGpGsoV— Vishal. (@SportyVishaI) April 3, 2023

Dhoni has completed 5K IPL runs - First wk to Reach 5k runs - Only middle order batsman- Second Fastest Indian - Second Indian with 135+ SR#WhistlePodu #IPL2023 @MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/0S15HpFtQC — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) April 3, 2023

CSK scored 217/7 in their 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

The total posted is the highest ever at the Chepauk after also breaking the record for most runs in the powerplay at the venue.

Opening the innings after being sent into bat, Gaikwad, after his 92 in the opening game, smashed 57 off 31 with three fours and four sixes. Conway, who hit five boundaries and two hits over the fence, gave him good support.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/28) and Mark Wood (3/49) scalped three wickets apiece for LSG.

