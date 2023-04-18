WATCH: MS Dhoni Loses His Calm as Moeen Ali Fumbles While Fielding Against RCB

In one of the rarest scenarios on a cricket field, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted losing his cool during Monday’s big-ticket IPL clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dhoni was evidently irked with Moeen Ali after the Englishman’s lazy attempt on the field cost Chennai losing an opportunity of a potential run-out. The event transpired at a crucial time when Bangalore was looking somewhat promising to chase down the massive 227-run target with Wayne Parnell and Suyash Prabhudessai at the crease.

In the final ball of the 18th over, Matheesha Pathirana bowled a full-length delivery to Parnell, who drilled it toward the extra cover. Right after playing the shot, the South African batter immediately left his mark in an effort to complete a quick single. But Prabhudessai, who was standing at the non-striker end, was not aware of his partner’s motive and it resulted in a moment of confusion between the two.

Sensing the chance of a run-out, Dhoni hurriedly took his position behind the stumps. The ball went straight to Moeen Ali but the fielder was late to throw it toward the wicketkeeper’s end. His indolent attitude allowed Parnell and Prabhudessai to comfortably cross the white line. That’s when Dhoni was caught giving an unsatisfied look to Moeen while nodding his head with disappointment. The Chennai skipper also made some angry hand gestures toward his teammate to express his discontent.

Before the Bangalore fixture, Moeen Ali had a nightmarish outing as a fielder in his previous IPL appearance against Rajasthan Royals, which garnered a lot of criticism. The English all-rounder dropped two catches, while also denying an easy run-out opportunity due to sloppy fielding. His blunders turned out to be quite crucial. Devdutt Padikkal and Ravichandran Ashwin, who got the additional lives, made the most out of it with Chennai eventually losing the match by 3 runs.

Although, Moeen Ali’s smart bowling has come to the rescue for Chennai on several occasions this season. He grabbed a four-fer against Lucknow Super Giants before taking the wicket of in-form Jos Buttler in the Rajasthan game. In Monday’s monumental face-off against Bangalore, Moeen got the better of high-flying Faf du Plessis, who returned to the pavilion with 62 runs off 33 balls. In the end, the Red franchise fell 8 runs short of Chennai’s mammoth target, losing their first home game of this year’s IPL.

